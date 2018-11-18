Giovanni Martino CesareBorn 1590. Died 1667
Giovanni Martino Cesare
1590
Giovanni Martino Cesare Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Martino Cesare (c.1590 in Udine – 6 February 1667 in Munich) was a composer and cornett player.
By 1611 (his first publication) he resided as cornetto player at the house of Charles, Margrave of Burgau (d.1618) at Günzburg, near Augsburg. In 1615 he became an employee of Duke Maximilian of Bavaria (Munich) as a cornettist, where he wrote his best known collection Musicali melodie (1621). It contains 14 instrumental canzonas of one to six parts with continuo, and 14 motets.
Giovanni Martino Cesare Tracks
La fenice
Giovanni Martino Cesare
La fenice
La fenice
La Foccarina
Giovanni Martino Cesare
La Foccarina
La Foccarina
