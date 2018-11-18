Giovanni Martino Cesare (c.1590 in Udine – 6 February 1667 in Munich) was a composer and cornett player.

By 1611 (his first publication) he resided as cornetto player at the house of Charles, Margrave of Burgau (d.1618) at Günzburg, near Augsburg. In 1615 he became an employee of Duke Maximilian of Bavaria (Munich) as a cornettist, where he wrote his best known collection Musicali melodie (1621). It contains 14 instrumental canzonas of one to six parts with continuo, and 14 motets.