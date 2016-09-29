Bruce RobisonUS Country Music Singer/Songwriter. Born 11 June 1966
Bruce Robison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adb88c8d-7f5c-4776-92b9-fc42e08e2949
Bruce Robison Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Ben Robison (born June 11, 1966) is an American, Austin-based Texas country music singer-songwriter. Bruce and his brother, fellow singer-songwriter Charlie Robison, grew up in Bandera, Texas, near San Antonio, and he currently resides in Austin, Texas. His self-titled debut album was released in 1995.
Robison has written several songs which have become hits when covered by well-known singers, including: "Travelin' Soldier," (recorded in 2003 by the Dixie Chicks, reached No. 1 on the Country charts); "Angry All the Time," (recorded by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2001, also reached No. 1 on the country charts); and "Wrapped" (recorded in 2006 by George Strait, reached No. 2 in 2007).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruce Robison Tracks
Sort by
9,999,999 Tears
Kelly Willis
9,999,999 Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
9,999,999 Tears
Last played on
Long Way Home
Kelly Willis
Long Way Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Way Home
Last played on
Drivin' All Night Long
Bruce Robison
Drivin' All Night Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drivin' All Night Long
Last played on
Border Radio
Kelly Willis
Border Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Border Radio
Last played on
So Long See You Around
Bruce Robison
So Long See You Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long See You Around
Last played on
Departing Louisiana
Bruce Robison
Departing Louisiana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Departing Louisiana
Last played on
I'll go to my grave loving you
Bruce Robison
I'll go to my grave loving you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll go to my grave loving you
Harper Valley PTA
Bruce Robison
Harper Valley PTA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harper Valley PTA
Motor City Man
Bruce Robison
Motor City Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motor City Man
What Would Willie Do
Bruce Robison
What Would Willie Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Would Willie Do
Last played on
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Bruce Robison
Help Me Make It Through The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angry All the Time
Bruce Robison
Angry All the Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angry All the Time
Last played on
Bruce Robison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist