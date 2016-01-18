Chemistry SetFormed 2002
Chemistry Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adb78be4-f381-4e10-ad42-714d98a6fdb9
Chemistry Set Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chemistry Set was an indie pop band from Dallas, Texas, USA, formed in 2002. The four band members met at a party and created a psychedelic pop, progressive band. Stephen Duncan wrote the band's songs with influences including David Bowie, the Beatles, the Flaming Lips, Led Zeppelin and the Shins. The band has two albums including The Chemistry Set, released in 2004, and Blue Monsters, which was self-released in 2006.
The group received a Dallas Observer Music Award nomination for Best New Act in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chemistry Set Tracks
Sort by
The Splendour Of The Universe
Chemistry Set
The Splendour Of The Universe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Splendour Of The Universe
Last played on
Regarde Le Ceil
Chemistry Set
Regarde Le Ceil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Regarde Le Ceil
Last played on
Chemistry Set Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist