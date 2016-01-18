The Chemistry Set was an indie pop band from Dallas, Texas, USA, formed in 2002. The four band members met at a party and created a psychedelic pop, progressive band. Stephen Duncan wrote the band's songs with influences including David Bowie, the Beatles, the Flaming Lips, Led Zeppelin and the Shins. The band has two albums including The Chemistry Set, released in 2004, and Blue Monsters, which was self-released in 2006.

The group received a Dallas Observer Music Award nomination for Best New Act in 2003.