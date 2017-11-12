Father MC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adb6c0f8-269b-40c6-9548-771c92ee5b6e
Father MC Biography (Wikipedia)
Father MC (born Timothy Brown) is an American rapper who achieved success in the early 1990s on the Uptown Records label. Discovered and signed by then-Uptown executive Sean "Puffy" Combs, he is best known for introducing the public to Uptown's successful R&B act Jodeci in the track, "Treat Them Like They Want to Be Treated" and Mary J. Blige.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Father MC Tracks
Sort by
Next Stop Uptown (feat. Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D, Christopher Williams & Tim Dawg)
Father MC
Next Stop Uptown (feat. Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D, Christopher Williams & Tim Dawg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlgf.jpglink
Next Stop Uptown (feat. Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D, Christopher Williams & Tim Dawg)
Last played on
69
Father MC
69
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
69
Last played on
Ill Do For U
Father MC
Ill Do For U
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Do For U
Last played on
Treat Them Like They Want To Be Treated
Father MC
Treat Them Like They Want To Be Treated
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Treat Them Like They Want To Be Treated
Last played on
Father MC Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist