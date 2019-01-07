Keith Kenniff
Keith Kenniff is an American composer, multi-instrumentalist, and electronic music producer. He composes ambient/electronic music under the moniker Helios and post-classical piano music under Goldmund. He is also one half of the indie band Mint Julep, and ambient project "A Pale Fire" (previously "Hollie & Keith Kenniff"). Keith is also a composer for film, television, dance and performance art. In 2010 he created the record label Unseen. He composed the song "Years" for Facebook's "A Look Back" feature.
Keith Kenniff Tracks
Fine Balance
Keith Kenniff
Fine Balance
Fine Balance
Migration
Goldmund
Migration
Migration
Immersion
Keith Kenniff
Immersion
Immersion
Aerial
Keith Kenniff
Aerial
Aerial
Even Now
Keith Kenniff
Even Now
Even Now
