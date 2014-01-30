Seductive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adb388af-e26a-45aa-b0dc-96f493c112d0
Seductive Tracks
Sort by
Take Control (Guto de Almeida Rasteirinha Remix)
Seductive
Take Control (Guto de Almeida Rasteirinha Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Control (Henry Fong Edit)
Seductive
Take Control (Henry Fong Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Control (Henry Fong Edit)
Last played on
Underground Sound
Seductive
Underground Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underground Sound
Last played on
Heat It Up (feat Lady Bee) (Rene Kuppens Remix)
Seductive
Heat It Up (feat Lady Bee) (Rene Kuppens Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seductive Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist