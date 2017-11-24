Michel Chapuis (15 January 1930 – 12 November 2017) was a French classical organist and pedagogue. He was especially known as an interpreter of the French and the German Baroque masters and dedicated to historically informed performances.

Chapuis was born in Dole, Jura, France, and had his early training there, on the organ of the Cathedral of Dole. In 1943, he studied the piano with Émile Poillot in Dijon. In 1945 came his first serious study of the organ with Jeanne Marguillard, organist of the Besançon Cathedral. He then studied at the École César Franck in Paris under René Mahlherbe (composition) and Édouard Souberbielle (organ). He had further studies with Marcel Dupré at the Conservatoire de Paris and won prizes in organ and improvisation in 1951 (the Prix Périlhou et Guilmant).

Chapuis was organist for the Paris churches of St Germain l'Auxerrois 1951-54 and St Nicolas des Champs 1954-72, accompanied at Notre Dame 1955-64, and was titular organist of St Séverin from 1964. He also toured widely as a concert artist.