TroublemakersFrench band
Troublemakers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/adae038f-f39b-4ed3-bca8-dd1044a60f7c
Troublemakers Biography (Wikipedia)
Troublemakers, is an electronic music band from Marseille. It was formed by Fred Berthet, Lionel Corsini (DJ Oil), and Arnaud Taillefer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Troublemakers Tracks
Sort by
Get Misunderstood
Troublemakers
Get Misunderstood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Misunderstood
Last played on
Troublemakers Links
Back to artist