The Bedroom Philosopher
The Bedroom Philosopher Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Marcus Heazlewood (born 12 June 1980), p.k.a. the Bedroom Philosopher, is an Australian songwriter, writer, actor and humorist. Most known for his writing and musical comedy works, The Bedroom Philosopher has released several albums, performed at many arts festivals, been nominated for an ARIA Award, published several books about the entertainment industry and is a regular guest on several Australian radio shows.
