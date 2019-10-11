Nick MartinBorn 10 December 1982
Nick Martin
1982-12-10
Nick Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Anthony Martin is an American musician. He is known as the current rhythm guitarist for the rock band Sleeping with Sirens and the former member of the band Underminded. Previously he was a guitarist for the band Cinematic Sunrise. Martin has also pursued guitar for the short-lived post-hardcore supergroups Isles & Glaciers and D.R.U.G.S.
Always On My Mind
Always On My Mind
Always On My Mind
Rather Be Alone
Rather Be Alone
Rather Be Alone
