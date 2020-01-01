Stephen MallinderMember of Cabaret Voltaire. Born 1 January 1954
Stephen Mallinder
1955-01-01
Stephen Mallinder Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen William Mallinder (born 1 January 1955 in Sheffield) is an English artist/musician who was a founding member of Cabaret Voltaire, and went on to work as Sassi & Loco, the Ku-Ling Bros Hey, Rube! Wrangler and Creep Show.
