WoolUS hard rock band. Formed 1990. Disbanded 1996
Wool
1990
Wool Biography (Wikipedia)
Wool was a rock band from Washington, D.C. (but based in Los Angeles), specialising in a rough hewn but melodic brand of punk-based hard rock from 1990-1996.
Wool Tracks
Sos
