Arctic Monkeys are perhaps the most fêted and certainly among the most successful bands to come out of Britain in the 2000s. Influenced by their near-predecessors The Libertines and The Strokes, as well Mancunian performance poet John Cooper Clarke and UK hip hop artists like Roots Manuva, they were propelled to stardom at an accelerated pace as their fans pioneered the use of social media - MySpace, in particular - to share their songs and news of their gigs.

They formed in High Green, Sheffield in 2002 as a four-piece originally comprised of Alex Turner (lead vocals, guitar), Matt Helders (drums, backing vocals), Jamie Cook (guitar) and Andy Nicholson (bass guitar, backing vocals). Their self-released debut single, 2005’s Five Minutes with Arctic Monkeys, received support on BBC Radio and led to a record deal with London-based indie Domino, who released their first official single, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor on 17 October 2005. Complete with a video that aped the look and live feel of BBC 2’s The Old Grey Whistle Test, it went straight to No.1, as did its follow-up single, When the Sun Goes Down.

Turner’s wry, clever songs about youth and life in the English north caught the feeling of the nation in the mid-00s and their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, released in January 2006, became the fastest-selling debut in British music history, with 360,000 sales in its first week. It also won the Mercury Prize and led to the group’s first Glastonbury headline performance in 2007 after a period of extensive touring, across Europe and the US.

Nicolson was replaced in the band in mid-2006 by former Dodgems bassist Nick O’Malley. Subsequent albums, including Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007) and Humbug (2009) were also UK No.1s, but it would take the group until 2013 fifth album AM to have a US Top 10 album. They also headlined Glastonbury in 2013 (following a headline slot at Reading and Leeds in 2009 – a feat they repeated in 2014) and have been regular visitors to Radio 1’s Live Lounge as well as playing live sessions at Maida Vale throughout their career.