Arctic Monkeys Biography (BBC)
Arctic Monkeys are perhaps the most fêted and certainly among the most successful bands to come out of Britain in the 2000s. Influenced by their near-predecessors The Libertines and The Strokes, as well Mancunian performance poet John Cooper Clarke and UK hip hop artists like Roots Manuva, they were propelled to stardom at an accelerated pace as their fans pioneered the use of social media - MySpace, in particular - to share their songs and news of their gigs.
They formed in High Green, Sheffield in 2002 as a four-piece originally comprised of Alex Turner (lead vocals, guitar), Matt Helders (drums, backing vocals), Jamie Cook (guitar) and Andy Nicholson (bass guitar, backing vocals). Their self-released debut single, 2005’s Five Minutes with Arctic Monkeys, received support on BBC Radio and led to a record deal with London-based indie Domino, who released their first official single, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor on 17 October 2005. Complete with a video that aped the look and live feel of BBC 2’s The Old Grey Whistle Test, it went straight to No.1, as did its follow-up single, When the Sun Goes Down.
Turner’s wry, clever songs about youth and life in the English north caught the feeling of the nation in the mid-00s and their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, released in January 2006, became the fastest-selling debut in British music history, with 360,000 sales in its first week. It also won the Mercury Prize and led to the group’s first Glastonbury headline performance in 2007 after a period of extensive touring, across Europe and the US.
Nicolson was replaced in the band in mid-2006 by former Dodgems bassist Nick O’Malley. Subsequent albums, including Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007) and Humbug (2009) were also UK No.1s, but it would take the group until 2013 fifth album AM to have a US Top 10 album. They also headlined Glastonbury in 2013 (following a headline slot at Reading and Leeds in 2009 – a feat they repeated in 2014) and have been regular visitors to Radio 1’s Live Lounge as well as playing live sessions at Maida Vale throughout their career.
Arctic Monkeys Biography (Wikipedia)
Arctic Monkeys are an English rock band formed in 2002 in High Green, a suburb of Sheffield. The band consists of Alex Turner (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Matt Helders (drums, vocals), Jamie Cook (guitar, keyboards) and Nick O'Malley (bass guitar, backing vocals). Former band member Andy Nicholson (bass guitar, backing vocals) left the band in 2006 shortly after their debut album was released.
They have released six studio albums: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not (2006), Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It and See (2011), AM (2013), and Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018), as well as one live album, At the Apollo (2008). Their debut album is the fastest-selling debut album by a band in UK chart history, and in 2013, Rolling Stone ranked it the 30th-greatest debut album.
The band has won seven Brit Awards – winning both Best British Group and Best British Album three times, and have been nominated for three Grammy Awards. They also won the Mercury Prize in 2006 for their debut album, in addition to receiving nominations in 2007, 2013 and 2018. The band have headlined at the Glastonbury Festival twice, in 2007 and again in 2013.
- Alex Turner: "I'd reached a point where I couldn't get it going on the guitar anymore"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bmz3h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bmz3h.jpg2018-06-19T18:00:00.000ZThe Arctic Monkeys frontman on why he turned to the piano for writing on the new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06bjv2l
Alex Turner: "I'd reached a point where I couldn't get it going on the guitar anymore"
- Arctic Monkeys: Bowie came to see us and our tour manager kicked him out his seat!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjws1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjws1.jpg2018-06-19T18:00:00.000ZAlex Turner explains how the band's manager unwittingly unseated David Bowie at a gig.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06bjw38
Arctic Monkeys: Bowie came to see us and our tour manager kicked him out his seat!
- Arctic Monkeys' pick - Jo and Simon's Record Storehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjxjn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06bjxjn.jpg2018-06-19T18:00:00.000ZAlex and Matt select Barry Manilow's 'Could It Be Magic' as their surprise record choice.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06bjx1x
Arctic Monkeys' pick - Jo and Simon's Record Store
- “I ended up making a world of my own” – Alex Turner on the new Arctic Monkeys albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066vz1t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066vz1t.jpg2018-05-11T09:09:00.000ZAnnie Mac joins Alex Turner in Los Angeles to talk about the new Arctic Monkeys' Album and where the ideas and inspiration for it came from.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066vxmz
“I ended up making a world of my own” – Alex Turner on the new Arctic Monkeys album
- Arctic Monkeys will be back with a new album in 2018!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4d6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4d6.jpg2017-09-27T13:15:00.000ZSinéad and Grimmy are happy to hear that Sheffield's finest are working on a new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hd2xg
Arctic Monkeys will be back with a new album in 2018!
- Arctic Monkeys talk to Jo Whiley at the BRITshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sp9sy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sp9sy.jpg2014-02-21T17:17:00.000ZJo catches up with band of the evening Arctic Monkeys backstage at the 2014 BRIT Awards.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01sp9wy
Arctic Monkeys talk to Jo Whiley at the BRITs
- Album of the Year: AM by Arctic Monkeyshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p0k48.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p0k48.jpg2013-12-27T10:59:00.000ZChris Hawkins interviews Matt Helders from Arctic Monkeys, winners of Album of the Yearhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p0k4b
Album of the Year: AM by Arctic Monkeys
- Arctic Monkeys - Behind The Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kz21m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kz21m.jpg2013-11-05T17:37:00.000ZAlex Turner gives Phil & Alice the lowdown on the Arctic Monkeys track One For The Road.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kz2dd
Arctic Monkeys - Behind The Song
- Arctic Monkeys chat to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k6vpz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k6vpz.jpg2013-10-23T14:47:00.000ZAlex Turner of Arctic Monkeys joins Stuart Maconie to talk about their new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k6x8w
Arctic Monkeys chat to Stuart Maconie
- Arctic Monkeys chat to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gmvf8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gmvf8.jpg2013-09-13T10:27:00.000ZAlex Turner and Matt Helders from Arctic Monkeys catch up with Jo Whiley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gmvfw
Arctic Monkeys chat to Jo Whiley
- Arctic Monkeys catch up with Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g413j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g413j.jpg2013-09-04T10:44:00.000ZAlex Turner and Matt Helders from Arctic Monkeys join Steve Lamacq in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g414n
Arctic Monkeys catch up with Steve Lamacq
Arctic Monkeys Tracks
Sort by
Four Out Of Five
Snap Out Of It
Do I Wanna Know?
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Seven
Teddy Picker
When The Sun Goes Down
One For The Road
R U Mine?
Don't Sit Down 'cause I've Moved Your Chair
Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Mardy Bum
Leave Before The Lights Come On
Brianstorm
Arabella
Cornerstone
The View From The Afternoon
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
T in the Park: 2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Arctic Monkeys
Live Lounge: Arctic Monkeys
Glastonbury: 2013
Latest Arctic Monkeys News
Arctic Monkeys Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"That's Johnny Marr that is"
-
Lana Del Rey on her new single 'Love' and joining forces with Miles Kane!
-
What makes The Last Shadow Puppets tick?
-
The Last Shadow Puppets - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
Last Shadow Puppets on their biggest Glastonbury show yet
-
The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age of the Understatement (Later Archive 2008)
-
Alex Turner: Lyrics don't need to make sense
-
Alex Turner: "Does this mean I'm not as unpredictable as when they kept me after the watershed?"
-
Albert Hammond Jr: How To Be More Stylish
-
Miles Kane chats to Janice Long