Russkaja (stylized as ЯUSSKAJA) are a ska punk band from Vienna, Austria. The band's sound (defined by themselves as "Russian Turbo Polka Metal") is characterised by polka, ska and traditional Russian music. The band was founded in 2005 by former Stahlhammer vocalist Georgij Makazaria. Signed to the independent Austrian label Chat Chapeau since 2006, they later changed to Napalm Records.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia