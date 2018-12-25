Betty HarrisBorn 1941
Betty Harris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ada37fa2-6e13-49c5-b3a4-d6ab225bac8a
Betty Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Harris (born 1939 in Orlando, Florida, United States) is an American soul singer. Her recording career in the 1960s produced three hit singles that made the US Billboard R&B and Billboard Hot 100 charts: "Cry to Me" (1963), "His Kiss" (1964) and "Nearer to You" (1967). However, her reputation among soul music connoisseurs far exceeds her commercial success of the 1960s, and her recordings for the Jubilee and Sansu record labels are highly sought after in the 2000s by fans of Northern soul and deep soul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Betty Harris Tracks
Sort by
There's A Break In The Road
Betty Harris
There's A Break In The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Break In The Road
Last played on
Nearer To You
Betty Harris
Nearer To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nearer To You
Last played on
Ride Your Pony
Betty Harris
Ride Your Pony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride Your Pony
Last played on
Cry To Me
Betty Harris
Cry To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry To Me
Last played on
Mean Man
Betty Harris
Mean Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mean Man
Last played on
12 Red Roses
Betty Harris
12 Red Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
12 Red Roses
Last played on
Trouble With My Lover
Betty Harris
Trouble With My Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble With My Lover
Last played on
What'd I Do Wrong
Betty Harris
What'd I Do Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What'd I Do Wrong
Last played on
Playlists featuring Betty Harris
Betty Harris Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist