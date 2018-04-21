Jack Green (born 12 March 1951, Glasgow, Scotland) is a British musician and songwriter.

Green played with T. Rex between 1973 and 1974, then with The Pretty Things between 1974 and 1976, recording Silk Torpedo and Savage Eye. After Phil May walked out on the Pretty Things he carried on with Peter Tolson, Gordon Edwards and Skip Alan in Metropolis. He also was a member of Rainbow for three weeks in late 1978.

He launched a solo career with the album Humanesque in 1980, followed by Reverse Logic in 1981, Mystique in 1983 and Latest Game in 1986.

Green is now living in Ryde, Isle of Wight, where he teaches guitar, and owns a budget film production company.