Trevor Hutchinson is a Northern Irish bass player and a founding member of Lúnasa. Born in Cookstown, County Tyrone, in Northern Ireland, he played with numerous bands before Lúnasa, including The Waterboys and Sharon Shannon.
My Own Leitrim Home
Eleanor Shanley
My Own Leitrim Home
My Own Leitrim Home
