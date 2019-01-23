Pop LeviBorn 22 September 1977
Pop Levi
1977-09-22
Pop Levi Biography (Wikipedia)
Pop Levi (born Jonathan James Mark Levi 22 September 1977) is an English singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.
Pop Levi Tracks
(A Style Called) Cryung Chic
(A Style Called) Cryung Chic
Medicine
Medicine
Strawberry Shake
Strawberry Shake
Sugar Assault Me Now
Sugar Assault Me Now
A Style Called Crying
A Style Called Crying
wannamama
wannamama
Dita Dimone
Dita Dimone
Motorcycle 666
Motorcycle 666
Freak Beat
Freak Beat
Rock Solid
Rock Solid
Blue Honey
Blue Honey
Blue Honey (Amorphous Androgynous Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble remix)
Police Sign
Police Sign
Pop Levi Links
Back to artist