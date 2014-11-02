The New Queen’s Hall OrchestraFormed 1895
The New Queen’s Hall Orchestra
1895
5 Variants Of Dives & Lazarus
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Cambridge Mass: Credo (opening)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 26 - 100th Anniversary of the First Promenade Concert
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-10T11:37:27
10
Aug
1995
Proms 1926: Prom 55 - Last Night of the Proms 1926
Queen's Hall
1926-10-16T11:37:27
16
Oct
1926
Proms 1926: Prom 54
Queen's Hall
1926-10-15T11:37:27
15
Oct
1926
Proms 1926: Prom 53
Queen's Hall
1926-10-14T11:37:27
14
Oct
1926
Proms 1926: Prom 52
Queen's Hall
1926-10-13T11:37:27
13
Oct
1926
