Frank HutchisonBorn 20 March 1891. Died 9 November 1945
1891-03-20
Frank Hutchison (March 20, 1897 – November 9, 1945) was an American early country blues and Piedmont blues musician and songwriter. Hutchison was best known as a slide guitar player, where he held the guitar in his lap.
Stackalee
Stackalee
Stackalee
The Last Scene of the Titantic
The Last Scene of the Titantic
The Last Scene of the Titantic
