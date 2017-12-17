Janet Mead (born 1938, Adelaide, South Australia) is an Australian Roman Catholic nun and is best known for recording a rock version of "The Lord's Prayer". The surprise hit reached Number 3 on the Australian Singles Chart (Kent Music Report) in 1974 and Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same year. The single earned her a Grammy Award nomination and Golden Gospel Award in 2004. It sold over one and a half million copies, and was awarded a gold disc by the RIAA on April 8, 1974.

Mead became the second woman to have a top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart while serving as a nun. Sister Luc-Gabrielle (Jeanine Deckers) AKA Sœur Sourire and The Singing Nun, had a Number 1 pop hit in 1963 with "Dominique".

Mead also taught music at Saint Aloysius College where the music video for "The Lord's Prayer" was filmed. Mead still does visit Saint Aloysius to teach the junior school students basic music.