Shelley Hirsch (born June 9, 1952 in Brooklyn, New York) is a singer, performer, and composer. She won a 1993 Prix Futura award.
Improvisation
Shelley Hirsch and Paul May Tim Hodgkinson, Tim Hodgkinson, Paul May & Shelley Hirsch
Improvisation
Improvisation
Blue Moon
Shelley Hirsch
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
The Shaman
Stephen Housewright, Shelley Hirsch & Shelley Hirsch
The Shaman
The Shaman
Blue
Shelley Hirsch
Blue
Blue
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: Closing Concert
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-07T11:22:15
Tectonics 2017: Closing Concert
Glasgow City Halls
