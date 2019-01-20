Joseph CooperPianist and broadcaster. Born 7 October 1912. Died 4 August 2001
Joseph Cooper
1912-10-07
Joseph Cooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Elliott Needham Cooper, OBE (7 October 1912 – 4 August 2001) was a British pianist and broadcaster, best known as the chairman of the BBC's long-running television panel game Face the Music.
Joseph Cooper Tracks
Clair De Lune
Joseph Cooper
Clair De Lune
Last played on
Last played on
The rustle of spring, Op 32 No 3
Christian Sinding
The rustle of spring, Op 32 No 3
The rustle of spring, Op 32 No 3
Last played on
An Die Musik
Joseph Cooper
An Die Musik
An Die Musik
Last played on
Clair De Lune (feat. Joseph Cooper)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Clair De Lune (feat. Joseph Cooper)
Clair De Lune (feat. Joseph Cooper)
Last played on
Cheek to Cheek in the Style of Mozart
Joseph Cooper
Cheek to Cheek in the Style of Mozart
Rustle Of Spring
Joseph Cooper
Rustle Of Spring
Rustle Of Spring
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1958: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-23T11:10:20
23
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1956-07-28T11:10:20
28
Jul
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1955-07-27T11:10:20
27
Jul
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-06T11:10:20
6
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1953-09-02T11:10:20
2
Sep
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
