Long Fin KillieFormed 1993
Long Fin Killie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad9598d4-aa12-42b0-ad5d-b4241970892f
Long Fin Killie Biography (Wikipedia)
Long Fin Killie was a Scottish experimental rock/post-rock band, which released three albums and several EPs on the British avant-rock label Too Pure in the 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Long Fin Killie Tracks
Sort by
British Summertime
Long Fin Killie
British Summertime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
British Summertime
Last played on
Long Fin Killie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist