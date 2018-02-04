PoleGerman IDM/electronic producer/mastering Stefan Betke. Born 18 February 1967
Pole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad957b43-9dc0-42e1-940c-19b21ec77f3a
Pole Biography (Wikipedia)
Pole is the artistic name of Stefan Betke (born 18 February 1967), a German electronic music artist commonly associated with the glitch genre as well as dubtronica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pole Tracks
Sort by
Strand
Pole
Strand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strand
Last played on
Fahren
Pole
Fahren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fahren
Last played on
Lachen
Pole
Lachen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lachen
Last played on
Taxi
Pole
Taxi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taxi
Last played on
Paula
Pole
Paula
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paula
Last played on
Tanzen
Pole
Tanzen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tanzen
Last played on
Pole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist