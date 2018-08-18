Gyedu-Blay AmbolleyBorn 1947
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad93763f-9bab-4a3f-a476-22fc9504bef3
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Biography (Wikipedia)
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is a Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer. The first musician from Ghana to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms, Ambolley created the musical genre Simigwa.
In June 2015 Ambolley received a citation in the USA from the City Council of Philadelphia, read by Council woman ; Honorable Jannie Blackwell and Hon. Stanley J. Staughter in recognition of the musician’s contributions to Ghanaian music in the USA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Tracks
Sort by
Burkina Faso
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
Burkina Faso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burkina Faso
Last played on
Akoko Ba
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
Akoko Ba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Akoko Ba
Last played on
Abrentsie
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
Abrentsie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abrentsie
Last played on
Black Man Dey Suffer
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
Black Man Dey Suffer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Man Dey Suffer
Last played on
A No Dey Talk A No Dey Lie
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
A No Dey Talk A No Dey Lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A No Dey Talk A No Dey Lie
Last played on
God is love
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
God is love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God is love
Last played on
Simi Rap 2
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
Simi Rap 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simi Rap 2
Last played on
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Links
Back to artist