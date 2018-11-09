Chabuca GrandaBorn 3 September 1920. Died 8 March 1983
Chabuca Granda
1920-09-03
Chabuca Granda Biography (Wikipedia)
María Isabel Granda Larco (Cotabambas, Apurímac, Peru, 3 September 1920 - Miami, United States, 1983), better known as Chabuca Granda, was a Peruvian singer and composer. She created and interpreted a vast number of Criollo waltzes with Afro-Peruvian rhythms. Her best known song is "La flor de la canela" (The Cinnamon Flower).
Chabuca Granda Tracks
Fina Estampa
Chabuca Granda
Fina Estampa
Fina Estampa
La flor de la canela (Cinamon Flower)
María Isabel Granda Larco & Spirituosi
La flor de la canela (Cinamon Flower)
La flor de la canela (Cinamon Flower)
La Flor de la Canela
Chabuca Granda
La Flor de la Canela
La Flor de la Canela
Fina Estampa
Chabuca Granda
Fina Estampa
Fina Estampa
La Flor de la canela
Chabuca Granda
La Flor de la canela
La Flor de la canela
