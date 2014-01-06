The Sounds are a Swedish indie rock band. Formed in Helsingborg in 1998 the group's musical style has been compared to new wave acts such as Blondie, The Cars, the Epoxies and Missing Persons.[by whom?]

Their debut album, Living in America, was released in 2002, with the follow-up Dying to Say This to You on March 21, 2006. Their third album, Crossing the Rubicon, was released on June 2, 2009, and their fourth, Something to Die For, was released on March 29, 2011. Their fifth album, Weekend was released on October 29, 2013. On June 16, 2017 the band released a four track EP, The Tales That We Tell.