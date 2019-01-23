Antoine (the mononym by which Pierre Antoine Muraccioli is known) is a French pop singer, and also a sailor and adventurer, writer, photographer, and filmmaker.

As a musician, he was part of a new wave of mid-to-late 1960s French singer-songwriters, comparable in some ways to Bob Dylan or Donovan, but also evidencing some of the harder-edged garage rock style similar to the Rolling Stones, the Animals, and Them, and achieving some measure of pop stardom.

Beginning in the 1970s, he de-emphasized his musical endeavors (although he still writes and performs on occasion) in favor of a second career as a solo sailor and adventurer, which he has documented with many books and films.