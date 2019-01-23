AntoineFrench singer, Pierre Antoine Muraccioli. Born 4 June 1944
Antoine
1944-06-04
Antoine Biography (Wikipedia)
Antoine (the mononym by which Pierre Antoine Muraccioli is known) is a French pop singer, and also a sailor and adventurer, writer, photographer, and filmmaker.
As a musician, he was part of a new wave of mid-to-late 1960s French singer-songwriters, comparable in some ways to Bob Dylan or Donovan, but also evidencing some of the harder-edged garage rock style similar to the Rolling Stones, the Animals, and Them, and achieving some measure of pop stardom.
Beginning in the 1970s, he de-emphasized his musical endeavors (although he still writes and performs on occasion) in favor of a second career as a solo sailor and adventurer, which he has documented with many books and films.
Antoine Tracks
P'tit Homme
Antoine
P'tit Homme
P'tit Homme
Les Elucabrations
Antoine
Les Elucabrations
Les Elucabrations
Les Elucubrations D'Antoine
Antoine
Les Elucubrations D'Antoine
Les Elucubrations D'Antoine
