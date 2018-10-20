Ingvar Lidholm is the dean of Swedish modernism, occupying the position in Swedish musical life that Messiaen did in France, Lutoslawski in Poland and, until his death earlier in 2003 Berio in Italy – pioneer, figurehead and father-figure.

Lidholm was born in Jönköping, in the south of Sweden, on 24 February 1921.As a schoolboy in Södertälje, he studied violin with Hermann Gramms and orchestration with Natanael Berg – an unjustly neglected figure whose orchestral mastery has only recently been rediscovered on CD. Lidholm attended the Musikhögskolan (Royal College of Music) in Stockholm from 1940 to 1945, continuing his violin studies with Axel Runnqvist, and taking conducting lessons with Tor Mann; in his last two years at the Högskolan he studied composition with Hilding Rosenberg.

His professional life began with four years (1943–7) as a violist in the orchestra of the Royal Swedish Opera, although a Jenny Lind Fellowship in 1946–7 allowed him to escape that daily grind with study trips to France, Switzerland and Italy. In 1949 he became the first Swede to attend the summer school in Darmstadt, and in 1954 a further trip brought him to England, to Mátyás Seiber.

Meantime, his life in music administration was gathering pace. He was director of music for the town of Örebro (1947–56), head of chamber music for Swedish Radio (1956–65), professor of composition at his alma mater, the Musikhögskolan (1965–75), where his students included some of the finest composers of the following generation (Sven-David Sandström, Anders Eliasson and Daniel Börtz among them); after 1975 he was head of planning for the music department of Swedish Radio. He was active elsewhere, too, editing the magazine Nutida Musik (‘New Music’), joining the board of the Society of Swedish Composers and becoming a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Music (he was its vice-president for six years, from 1963).The International Society for Contemporary Music claimed his attention, too: he was head of its Swedish section in 1970–71 and a member of the presidium in 1974–6.

With all these demands on his time, it’s hardly surprising that Lidholm’s composing was restricted to evenings, weekends and holidays, and his works have remained relatively few in number. But their long gestation gives them an unusual intensity, heightened by his sharp ear for colour and contrast. His earliest pieces (the 1944 Toccata e canto for chamber orchestra, for example) have their roots in Scandinavian nationalism. The Concerto for Strings (1945) and Music for Strings (1952) introduced an astringent quality absorbed from Bartók and Hindemith.And Ritornell for orchestra (1955, first performed in 1958) marked his emergence into modernism. Kontakion (1979), one of his best-known works, has become a contemporary classic.

Lidholm has also written a number of important choral scores, beginning with Laudi (1947), which has one leg in the old world and one in the new. When it first emerged, the technical demands of his … a riveder le stelle (1971–3) stretched the choruses that dared to tackle it; now it, too, has become a modern classic.

Profile © Martin Anderson