Andy PrattBoston rock / Christian artist. Born 25 January 1947
Andy Pratt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad8a6413-c410-48fb-a831-e6aac02bab3d
Andy Pratt Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Pratt (born January 25, 1947) is an American rock singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. In the 1970s, he made a number of experimental records, of which "Avenging Annie" was a commercial hit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Pratt Tracks
Sort by
Resolution
Andy Pratt
Resolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Resolution
Last played on
Wet Daddy
Andy Pratt
Wet Daddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wet Daddy
Last played on
Andy Pratt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist