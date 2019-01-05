Britta PhillipsBorn 11 June 1963
Britta Phillips
1963-06-11
Britta Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Britta Phillips (born June 11, 1963) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, actress, and voice actress.
Phillips' music career spans more than 30 years. She came to prominence in the mid-1980s as the singing voice of the title character of the animated television series Jem. She has also been a member of the bands Luna and as one half of the duo Dean & Britta, both with her husband Dean Wareham, and has had a solo career which has included one studio album: Luck or Magic.
Phillips has also been an actor, with roles in films, including the 1988 comedy-drama film Satisfaction.
Britta Phillips Tracks
Drive
Britta Phillips
Drive
Drive
Stand By Me
Kyle Chunco, Füxa, Ben E. King, Britta Phillips & BJ Cole
Stand By Me
Stand By Me
Britta Phillips Links
