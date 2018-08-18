Gold & YouthFormed 2011
Gold & Youth
2011
Gold & Youth Biography (Wikipedia)
Gold & Youth are an indie rock and electronic band based in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario in Canada. Signed to Arts & Crafts in 2011, they released their debut album titled Beyond Wilderness on May 14, 2013. The release of three singles and an EP in 2012 has garnered them significant critical acclaim, particularly in the UK, during the lead up to their debut album.
