Hoseah Partsch is a New Zealand-Australian singer-songwriter who was the runner-up of the sixth series of The Voice Australia in 2017 behind the winner Judah Kelly. Partsch was signed to Universal Music Australia and released "Paper Planes" which peaked at number 35 on the ARIA charts. Partsch toured with Culture Club in 2017.

