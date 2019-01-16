Hoseah Partsch
Hoseah Partsch is a New Zealand-Australian singer-songwriter who was the runner-up of the sixth series of The Voice Australia in 2017 behind the winner Judah Kelly. Partsch was signed to Universal Music Australia and released "Paper Planes" which peaked at number 35 on the ARIA charts. Partsch toured with Culture Club in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
