White FlagUS punk band. Formed 1982
White Flag
1982
White Flag Biography (Wikipedia)
White Flag is an American punk rock band currently based in Los Angeles. Their current lineup consists of frontman Mike Mess (guitar), Jello B. Afro (bass), and Trace Element (drums). All of these members have been in the band since 1982, though many have rotated in and out. White Flag has an extensive discography that ranges from their 1982 debut R is for Rocket to 2010's Benefit For Cats.
