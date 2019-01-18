Royal Concertgebouw OrchestraFormed 1888
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gkqcw.jpg
1888
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad8260b2-2767-4e9b-9ece-7977fbcedadf
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (Dutch: Koninklijk Concertgebouworkest,) is a symphony orchestra in the Netherlands, based at the Amsterdam Royal Concertgebouw (concert hall). In 1988, Queen Beatrix conferred the "Royal" title upon the orchestra. It is considered one of the world's leading orchestras.
Tracks
I'm Maria; Habanera (Maria of Buenos Aires)
Astor Piazzolla
I'm Maria; Habanera (Maria of Buenos Aires)
I'm Maria; Habanera (Maria of Buenos Aires)
Last played on
Le Festin de l'araignee - symphonic fragments Op.17
Albert Roussel
Le Festin de l'araignee - symphonic fragments Op.17
Le Festin de l'araignee - symphonic fragments Op.17
Last played on
7 Early songs, arr. for voice and orchestra
Alban Berg
7 Early songs, arr. for voice and orchestra
7 Early songs, arr. for voice and orchestra
Last played on
Ionisation
Edgard Varèse
Ionisation
Ionisation
Last played on
Symphonic Dances, Op 45 (1st mvt)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphonic Dances, Op 45 (1st mvt)
Symphonic Dances, Op 45 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony of Psalms (1930 revised 1948)
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony of Psalms (1930 revised 1948)
Symphony of Psalms (1930 revised 1948)
Choir
Last played on
The Wild Dove Op. 110
Antonín Dvořák
The Wild Dove Op. 110
The Wild Dove Op. 110
Last played on
Overture (La Forza del Destino)
Giuseppe Verdi
Overture (La Forza del Destino)
Overture (La Forza del Destino)
Last played on
Petite Suite 'Jeux d'enfants'
Georges Bizet
Petite Suite 'Jeux d'enfants'
Petite Suite 'Jeux d'enfants'
Last played on
Folk Songs for mezzo-soprano and 7 players
Luciano Berio
Folk Songs for mezzo-soprano and 7 players
Folk Songs for mezzo-soprano and 7 players
Last played on
Nocturnes for orchestra: No.2 Fetes
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes for orchestra: No.2 Fetes
Nocturnes for orchestra: No.2 Fetes
Last played on
Thunder and Lightning, Op 324
Johann Strauss II
Thunder and Lightning, Op 324
Thunder and Lightning, Op 324
Last played on
Slavonic Dance Op.46 no.4 in F major
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance Op.46 no.4 in F major
Slavonic Dance Op.46 no.4 in F major
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in E minor Op 27
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony No 2 in E minor Op 27
Symphony No 2 in E minor Op 27
Last played on
Overture in D D. 590 'In the Italian style'
Franz Schubert
Overture in D D. 590 'In the Italian style'
Overture in D D. 590 'In the Italian style'
Last played on
The Iron Foundry Op19
Alexander Mosolov
The Iron Foundry Op19
The Iron Foundry Op19
Last played on
Fantasy for violin and orchestra in C major, Op 131
Robert Schumann
Fantasy for violin and orchestra in C major, Op 131
Fantasy for violin and orchestra in C major, Op 131
Last played on
Siegfried Idyll
Richard Wagner
Siegfried Idyll
Siegfried Idyll
Last played on
Symphony No.5 in C Sharp Minor
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.5 in C Sharp Minor
Symphony No.5 in C Sharp Minor
Last played on
Jazz Suite no.2 (Waltz 2)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Jazz Suite no.2 (Waltz 2)
Jazz Suite no.2 (Waltz 2)
Last played on
Petrushka (Burlesque in Four Scenes)
Igor Stravinsky
Petrushka (Burlesque in Four Scenes)
Petrushka (Burlesque in Four Scenes)
Last played on
Cello Concerto
William Walton
Cello Concerto
Cello Concerto
Last played on
Don Juan
Richard Strauss
Don Juan
Don Juan
Last played on
Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183 (1st mvt)
Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No.4 in E flat major, 'Romantic'
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No.4 in E flat major, 'Romantic'
Symphony No.4 in E flat major, 'Romantic'
Last played on
Serenade for Strings, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade for Strings, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Serenade for Strings, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Violin Concerto No.1 (Op.Post) (Sz.36)
Béla Bartók
Violin Concerto No.1 (Op.Post) (Sz.36)
Violin Concerto No.1 (Op.Post) (Sz.36)
Last played on
Prologue: Dawn music & Siegfried's Rhine journey from Gotterdammerung
Richard Wagner
Prologue: Dawn music & Siegfried's Rhine journey from Gotterdammerung
Prologue: Dawn music & Siegfried's Rhine journey from Gotterdammerung
Last played on
Parsifal (Act 1 Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Parsifal (Act 1 Prelude)
Parsifal (Act 1 Prelude)
Last played on
Serenade No 1 in D major, Op 11 (6th mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Serenade No 1 in D major, Op 11 (6th mvt)
Serenade No 1 in D major, Op 11 (6th mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, Op 73, 'Emperor' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No.4 (4th mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.4 (4th mvt)
Symphony No.4 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Thunder and Lightning Polka
Johann Strauss II
Thunder and Lightning Polka
Thunder and Lightning Polka
Last played on
Ameriques (original version)
Edgard Varèse
Ameriques (original version)
Ameriques (original version)
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 7 in A major orch Hallen
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 7 in A major orch Hallen
Hungarian Dance No 7 in A major orch Hallen
Last played on
Seven Early Songs
Alban Berg
Seven Early Songs
Seven Early Songs
Last played on
Overture in the Italian Style, D.591
Franz Schubert
Overture in the Italian Style, D.591
Overture in the Italian Style, D.591
Last played on
Nocturnes (No 3, 'Sirènes')
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes (No 3, 'Sirènes')
Nocturnes (No 3, 'Sirènes')
Last played on
Symphony no 9 in D minor
Anton Bruckner
Symphony no 9 in D minor
Symphony no 9 in D minor
Last played on
In-Schrift
Wolfgang Rihm
In-Schrift
In-Schrift
Last played on
Die Seejungfrau (The Little mermaid) - Fantasy for orchestra after Andersen
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Die Seejungfrau (The Little mermaid) - Fantasy for orchestra after Andersen
Die Seejungfrau (The Little mermaid) - Fantasy for orchestra after Andersen
Last played on
The Noonday Witch, Op 108
Antonín Dvořák
The Noonday Witch, Op 108
The Noonday Witch, Op 108
Last played on
Symphonie fantastique Op.14; 2nd movement - Un Bal
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique Op.14; 2nd movement - Un Bal
Symphonie fantastique Op.14; 2nd movement - Un Bal
Last played on
Symphony No.1 in B flat major, Op 38, 'Spring'
Robert Schumann
Symphony No.1 in B flat major, Op 38, 'Spring'
Symphony No.1 in B flat major, Op 38, 'Spring'
Last played on
Orpheus ballet in three scenes (1947)
Igor Stravinsky
Orpheus ballet in three scenes (1947)
Orpheus ballet in three scenes (1947)
Last played on
Proms 2017: Prom 66: Haydn and Mahler
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-02T11:26:41
2
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 66: Haydn and Mahler
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 64: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Daniele Gatti
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-01T11:26:41
1
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 64: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Daniele Gatti
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2009-09-01T11:26:41
1
Sep
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-31T11:26:41
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-25T11:26:41
25
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
