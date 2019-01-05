Asa Chang & Junray is the band of the Japanese percussionist Asa Chang, who was the founder and original bandmaster of Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra. After leaving that group in 1993, he formed Asa Chang & Junray in 1998 with programmer and guitarist Hidehiko Urayama. They were joined in 2000 by tabla player U-zhaan. Live, the group used a portable sound-system called 'Jun-Ray Tronics', hence the name — although the word 'junray' also means 'pilgrimage'.

In 2002, the British label The Leaf Label released Jun Ray Song Chang, which compiled the group's first two, Japan-only albums. It was followed a year later by the mini album, Tsu Gi Ne Pu. The group's song 'Hana' was featured on Fabric Live 07, while 'Tsuginepu To Ittemita' was included on a The Wire Tapper CD. The group's 2005 album, Minna no Junray, featured vocals by singer and actress Kyōko Koizumi. It has not been released overseas.

In 2013, their song "Hana" was re-done for the soundtrack to the anime Aku no Hana (lit. Flowers of Evil), an adaptation of the manga of the same name. Several versions are featured throughout the series, and as its ending theme.