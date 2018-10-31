St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe BandFormed 1910
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02zyt09.jpg
1910
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad7d324d-2113-4b50-853d-b35349b36fa3
Biography (Wikipedia)
The St. Laurence O'Toole Pipe Band is a Grade 1 pipe band based in Dublin, Ireland. The band was established in 1910, and won the RSPBA World Pipe Band Championships in 2010.
The band's Pipe Major is Alen Tully and Pipe Sergeant is Brendan Murphy. The lead drummer is Stephen Creighton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band Performances & Interviews
- St Laurence O'Toole - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6r3g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6r3g.jpg2017-08-12T13:05:19.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05c6qmm
St Laurence O'Toole - MSR
- St Laurence O'Toole - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044l6rz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044l6rz.jpg2016-08-13T16:11:14.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044l6q1
St Laurence O'Toole - Medley
- St Laurence O'Toole - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044knzx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044knzx.jpg2016-08-13T11:02:06.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044kntb
St Laurence O'Toole - MSR
- St Laurence O'Toole - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zry7w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zry7w.jpg2015-08-15T15:58:42.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zrxlr
St Laurence O'Toole - Medley
- St Laurence O'Toole - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrnwz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrnwz.jpg2015-08-15T11:32:26.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zr88p
St Laurence O'Toole - MSR
Tracks
Sort by
Medley: The Beaker / Dr Flora MacAuley, Carradale / The Hen's March / Sad The Parting / Mrs Margaret MacKenzie
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Medley: The Beaker / Dr Flora MacAuley, Carradale / The Hen's March / Sad The Parting / Mrs Margaret MacKenzie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Links Of Forth / Blair Drummond / The Smith Of Chilliechassie
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Links Of Forth / Blair Drummond / The Smith Of Chilliechassie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
The Rainbow / Donald Sutherland / Wiseman's Exercise / Jimmy Rollo / Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore / Paddy Be Easy
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
The Rainbow / Donald Sutherland / Wiseman's Exercise / Jimmy Rollo / Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore / Paddy Be Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
The Strutting Hornpipe / Quirkey's Broken Glasses
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
The Strutting Hornpipe / Quirkey's Broken Glasses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Joe Cooley's Hornpipe/Joe Cooley's Jig/The Donegal Lass/Eddie's Lamentation/Strathspey Kin
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Joe Cooley's Hornpipe/Joe Cooley's Jig/The Donegal Lass/Eddie's Lamentation/Strathspey Kin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
The Irish Sea / The Scenic Route / Going To The Well For Water
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
The Irish Sea / The Scenic Route / Going To The Well For Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
THE BIG YIN/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/JIMMY WARD'S/THE ROSE/BUNTATA 'A SGADAN/SABHAL MOR OSTAIG/THE FERRYMAN
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
THE BIG YIN/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/JIMMY WARD'S/THE ROSE/BUNTATA 'A SGADAN/SABHAL MOR OSTAIG/THE FERRYMAN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Midnight On The Water
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Midnight On The Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Midnight On The Water
Last played on
Allan Dall MacLeod / Tom Anderson / Shelly's Jig / Peggy Gordon / Haydee Grant / Calum Campbell Of Benbecula
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Allan Dall MacLeod / Tom Anderson / Shelly's Jig / Peggy Gordon / Haydee Grant / Calum Campbell Of Benbecula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Dawning of the Day
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Dawning of the Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Dawning of the Day
Last played on
Strath Brora/The Jig of Slurs/the Judges' Dilemma
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Strath Brora/The Jig of Slurs/the Judges' Dilemma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Boolavogue / Ballintore Hornpipe / Pumkin's Fancy
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Boolavogue / Ballintore Hornpipe / Pumkin's Fancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Lord Alexander Kennedy/Atholl Cummers/Mrs MacPherson Of Inveran
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Lord Alexander Kennedy/Atholl Cummers/Mrs MacPherson Of Inveran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
The Donegal Lass/Shelly's Jig/Boolavogue/Haydee Grant/Calum Campbell Of Benbecula/Hogties/Piledriver/Arnish Light
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
The Donegal Lass/Shelly's Jig/Boolavogue/Haydee Grant/Calum Campbell Of Benbecula/Hogties/Piledriver/Arnish Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Ballintore Hornpipe / The Pumpkins Fancy
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Ballintore Hornpipe / The Pumpkins Fancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Molly Quinlan's/The Battering Ram/Montague's
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Molly Quinlan's/The Battering Ram/Montague's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
GARB OF OLD GAUL / BOYS OF BALLYMOTE / HEN'S MARCH / BOOLAVOGUE / BUNTATA 'S SGADAN / SABHAL MOR OSTAIG / FERRYMAN
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
GARB OF OLD GAUL / BOYS OF BALLYMOTE / HEN'S MARCH / BOOLAVOGUE / BUNTATA 'S SGADAN / SABHAL MOR OSTAIG / FERRYMAN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
THE BEAKER/DR FLORA MACAULAY/HEN'S MARCH/SAD THE PARTING/MRS MARGARET MACKENZIE/GLENCLUNE/DONALD MACLEAN/YELLOW TINKER/THE GREY BOB
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
THE BEAKER/DR FLORA MACAULAY/HEN'S MARCH/SAD THE PARTING/MRS MARGARET MACKENZIE/GLENCLUNE/DONALD MACLEAN/YELLOW TINKER/THE GREY BOB
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
THE BIG YIN/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/JIMMY WARD'S/THE ROSE/BUNTATA 'A SGADAN/SABHAL MOR OSTAIG/THE FERRYMAN/THE BLONDE HAIRED MAID/THE FERRYMAN
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
THE BIG YIN/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/JIMMY WARD'S/THE ROSE/BUNTATA 'A SGADAN/SABHAL MOR OSTAIG/THE FERRYMAN/THE BLONDE HAIRED MAID/THE FERRYMAN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
The Highland Wedding / MacBeth's Strathspey / The Smith of Chilliechassie
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
The Highland Wedding / MacBeth's Strathspey / The Smith of Chilliechassie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
THE BEAKER/DR FLORA MACAULAY/HEN'S MARCH/SAD THE PARTING/MRS MARGARET MACKENZIE/GLENCLUNE
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
THE BEAKER/DR FLORA MACAULAY/HEN'S MARCH/SAD THE PARTING/MRS MARGARET MACKENZIE/GLENCLUNE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Alen Tully & The Trad Lads - The High Drive / Crossing the Minch
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Alen Tully & The Trad Lads - The High Drive / Crossing the Minch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
The March of the King of Laois
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
The March of the King of Laois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
The March of the King of Laois
Last played on
LOCHANSIDE/CONDONS FROLICS/DROPS OF BRANDY
J. MacLellan
LOCHANSIDE/CONDONS FROLICS/DROPS OF BRANDY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
LOCHANSIDE/CONDONS FROLICS/DROPS OF BRANDY
Last played on
Lord Alexander Kennedy / Islay Ball / Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Lord Alexander Kennedy / Islay Ball / Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
GARB OF OLD GAUL/BOYS OF BALLYMOTE/HEN'S MARCH/BOOLAVOGUE/BUNTATA 'S SGADAN/SABHAL MOR OSTAIG/FERRYMAN/BLOND HAIRED MAID/FERRYMAN
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
GARB OF OLD GAUL/BOYS OF BALLYMOTE/HEN'S MARCH/BOOLAVOGUE/BUNTATA 'S SGADAN/SABHAL MOR OSTAIG/FERRYMAN/BLOND HAIRED MAID/FERRYMAN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Lochanside/Condons Frolics/Drops Of Brandy
St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band
Lochanside/Condons Frolics/Drops Of Brandy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt09.jpglink
Lochanside/Condons Frolics/Drops Of Brandy
Last played on
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e36c8g
Glasgow Green
2015-08-15T11:45:14
15
Aug
2015
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewjg9r/acts/a422fx
Glasgow Green
2014-08-16T11:45:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024xlsw.jpg
16
Aug
2014
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6g9r/acts/an6hzc
Glasgow Green
2013-08-18T11:45:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ffcsc.jpg
18
Aug
2013
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edvg9r/acts/a2q2fx
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T11:45:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xd067.jpg
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist