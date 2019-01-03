The Offs70s USA punk band from California
The Offs
The Offs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Offs are a punk/ska band from San Francisco, started by guitarist Billy Hawk and singer Don Vinil, and later joined by former Hot Tuna drummer Bob Steeler and a rotation of horn players including Bob Roberts, Richard Edson and Roland Young. The Offs were major players in the early days of the San Francisco punk rock scene.
