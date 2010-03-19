Ariel Belloso (born 14 September 1967) is an Argentine, UK Based DJ and record producer. He began his career playing new wave music and disco music at clubs in Rosario and Buenos Aires during the early 1980s and moved to London in 1991, after spending 8 months in Ibiza, where he was influenced by the early house music and acid house sounds.

While DJing in London and throughout the world during the 1990s, he developed a personal unique style, combining the sounds of hard house and trance, influenced by the rhythms of his Latin music background with main focus on polyrhythm grooves and energy flow. This sound proved to be an integral and vital element for the evolution of London's hard house and trance scene throughout the early 1990s. He was also the first Argentine artist to enter the UK Top 30 Singles Chart with his record “A9”.

Since 2001–2002 Ariel had moved on musically. He abandoned the hard house and trance of the 1990s for a new, Latin influenced house and techno sound, which he produced and performed through his 7-year weekly residency at London's cutting edge club, Fabric.