Dmitry ShishkinPianist. Born 12 February 1992
Dmitry Shishkin
1992-02-12
Dmitry Shishkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Dmitry Shishkin (born 12 February 1992 in Chelyabinsk) is a classical Russian pianist. He is best known for winning the 5th International Television Competition The Nutcracker. He was also awarded the 6th prize at the XVIIth International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015.
Dmitry Shishkin Tracks
Concerto no. 3 in C major, Op.26
Sergei Prokofiev
