Wilfried BöttcherConductor. Born 1929. Died 1994
Wilfried Böttcher
1929
Concert Aria: 'A questo seno deh vieni/Or che il cielo a me ti rende', K.374
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concert Aria: 'A questo seno deh vieni/Or che il cielo a me ti rende', K.374
Concert Aria: 'A questo seno deh vieni/Or che il cielo a me ti rende', K.374
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-01T11:05:19
Proms 1984: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-05T11:05:19
Proms 1976: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-09T11:05:19
