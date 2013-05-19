Centro-MaticFormed 1995. Disbanded 2014
Centro-Matic
1995
Centro-Matic Biography (Wikipedia)
Centro-matic was an American band based in Denton, Texas.
Members Of The Show Them How
Patiently Standing
Reset Anytime
