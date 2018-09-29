The FeaturesIndie rock band from Nashville, TN. Formed 1994
The Features
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad737fe7-0b69-44f8-937e-67f436cff02d
The Features Biography (Wikipedia)
The Features are an American indie rock band from Sparta, Tennessee, United States of America.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Features Tracks
Sort by
Beards With Bands (Babyface Blues)
The Features
Beards With Bands (Babyface Blues)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Idea Of Growing Old
The Features
The Idea Of Growing Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Idea Of Growing Old
Last played on
How It Starts
The Features
How It Starts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How It Starts
Last played on
Another One
The Features
Another One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another One
Last played on
Temporary Blues
The Features
Temporary Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temporary Blues
Last played on
Lions
The Features
Lions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lions
Last played on
Whatever Gets You By / The Drawing Board
The Features
Whatever Gets You By / The Drawing Board
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gates Of Hell
The Features
The Gates Of Hell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gates Of Hell
Last played on
The Features Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist