Laure Favre-KahnBorn 24 October 1976
Laure Favre-Kahn
1976-10-24
Laure Favre-Kahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Laure Favre-Kahn (born 24 October 1976) is a French classical pianist.
Laure Favre-Kahn Tracks
Trio for clarinet, violin & piano (3rd mvt)
Aram Khachaturian
Trio for clarinet, violin & piano (3rd mvt)
Trio for clarinet, violin & piano (3rd mvt)
