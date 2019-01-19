DJ Vix, born and raised in the east of London is a British-Asian DJ/music producer known for his bhangra tracks, as well as his remixes that was taught by a special guru. In 1996, he formed Dhol n Bass Roadshow that won many awards in coming years. He has worked in many places across the globe including Vancouver, Rotterdam, Africa, Norway, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, LA, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Jumeirah and Delhi (Club Elevate). Guest mixes and shows on the Asian radio scene have included for the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC 1xtra and BBC Asian Network. Signed up in 2002 by the internationally renowned Moviebox label, DJ Vix has received international recognition as a producer of mainstream Asian beats, with a style identical to none (album). Following on from his debut album DHOL N BASS UNCUT (2002), he produced his next three albums VIX IT UP (2004) and IDENTICAL 2 NONE (2007) and MOVIEBOX VIX TAPE (2008) with 'Ah Chak Bottle Daru Di' featuring Shin from DCS - the longest no.1 track on the BBC Asian Network that held top spot for a record breaking 13 weeks. In 2009 DJ Vix received his third award, 'Best Club DJ' at the UK Asian Music Awards (UK AMA) held at the Royal Festival Hall. In 2011, Dj Vix worked in collaboration with Surinder Shinda and Bhinda Jatt (also known as California Bhangra King). Dj Vix has also worked with artists like Miss Pooja, RnB superstar Jay Sean, Sukbir, Taz Stereo Nation, B21, XLNC, Debi Muksuspuri, H-Dhami and Ajay the ‘Brit Asia Superstar’ winner of 2010. In 2014, Dj Vix worked in collaboration with Malkit Singh MBE, and produced the track'Desi Beat'. In 2014, he released another track, 'Marda' feat Hunterz, along with the new album 'MY TURN' from Manjit Pappu. His next, and fifth solo album titled "Chapter V" is scheduled to be released on 26 February 2015.