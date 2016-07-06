William BlezardBorn 10 March 1921. Died 2 March 2003
William Blezard
1921-03-10
William Blezard Biography (Wikipedia)
William Blezard (10 March 1921 in Padiham, Lancashire – 2 March 2003 in Barnes, London) was a talented pianist and composer who was musical director to Noël Coward, Marlene Dietrich and Joyce Grenfell.
William Blezard Tracks
Duetto
William Blezard
Duetto
Duetto
The River
William Blezard
The River
The River
