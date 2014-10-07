Erna SackBorn 6 February 1898. Died 2 March 1972
Erna Sack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1898-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad650075-27f1-4a72-b6be-166a8a95a9cf
Erna Sack Biography (Wikipedia)
Erna Dorothea Luise Sack (née Weber, 6 February 1898 – 2 March 1972) was a German coloratura soprano, known as the German Nightingale for her high vocal range.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erna Sack Tracks
Sort by
Fruhlingstimmen, Op.410
Johann Strauss II
Fruhlingstimmen, Op.410
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Fruhlingstimmen, Op.410
Last played on
Il Bacio
Erna Sack
Il Bacio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Bacio
Last played on
Erna Sack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist