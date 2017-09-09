Luke Fowler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad627b3d-b674-4ee9-ace8-ba5bb898d598
Luke Fowler Tracks
Sort by
Inventions for Loudspeaker (2017)
John Chantler
Inventions for Loudspeaker (2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inventions for Loudspeaker (2017)
Last played on
Twilight Of The Rock Gods
Luke Fowler
Twilight Of The Rock Gods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twilight Of The Rock Gods
Performer
Last played on
Home County High
Luke Fowler
Home County High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br04d.jpglink
Home County High
Last played on
Shennai Automata
Luke Fowler
Shennai Automata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shennai Automata
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: Roscoe Mitchell, John Chantler & Luke Fowler
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/empc8g
City Halls
2017-05-06T11:17:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04qzd3g.jpg
6
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: Roscoe Mitchell, John Chantler & Luke Fowler
City Halls
Back to artist