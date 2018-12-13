Tatsurō Yamashita (山下 達郎 Yamashita Tatsurō, born February 4, 1953), occasionally credited as Tatsu Yamashita or Tats Yamashita, is a Japanese singer-songwriter and record producer who helped pioneer the style of Japanese adult-oriented rock/soft rock dubbed "city pop". Yamashita produced much city pop music during the 1970s–1980s, and was considered the "king" of the genre. He sometimes collaborated with his wife Mariya Takeuchi, another city pop singer.

Yamashita is also known for the song "Christmas Eve", which initially appeared on his album Melodies in 1983 and later became a hit throughout the decades. It is considered one of the standard Japanese Christmas songs, winning the Special Prize at the 45th Japan Record Awards 20 years after its release.